Jessica and Josh Weinland visited Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony in 2017.
“We didn’t know much about it and just kind of wanted to experience it for ourselves,” she said.
“It was so profound and just touching that I decided, man, Payson needs something like this.”
A visit to Arlington National Cemetery as a boy also moved Morrill Worcester. And, years later, just before Christmas in 1992, the owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, with the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, laid the surplus wreaths the company had in an older section of Arlington National Cemetery that received fewer and fewer visitors each year.
In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans, and other groups and individuals who had helped with their annual veterans wreath ceremony in Arlington, formed Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, to continue and expand this effort, and support other groups around the country who wanted to do the same. The mission of the group is simple: remember, honor, teach.
The Weinlands were living in San Antonio, Texas, at the time of their visit to Arlington National Cemetery. That’s where Josh, a medically retired U.S. Army Iraq War veteran, was last stationed.
Jessica grew up in Payson and is a PHS graduate, and they moved back to Payson to be closer to family.
And they started the annual service here in 2019.
“So, when we moved back, I was like, I’m doing this, we’re gonna to do this here.”
With the help of her husband and her mother, Teresa Montoya, they brought the event to Payson.
They’ve expanded from Pioneer Cemetery and Mountain Meadows Cemetery the first year to add a new cemetery each year, laying 780 wreaths in four cemeteries this year.
“Each year we’ve had 100% grave coverage,” Jessica Weinland said. “Last year, we added on Tonto Basin and added 68 veterans. And then this year, Dottie Hearn joined us, and she helped us add on Pine.”
They wanted to add Strawberry Cemetery, too.
“The way that the Strawberry Cemetery is, they’re a bunch of unmarked graves,” Jessica Weinland said. “So, we were unable to add on Strawberry, but we don’t know of any veterans there for sure.”
They held their third ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park on Dec. 18.
After the national anthem, Josh Weinland spoke before the Payson Honor Guard laid wreaths for each branch of the military. The ceremony also featured a 21-gun salute and an airplane flyover.
Volunteers then laid wreaths at the four Rim Country cemeteries. Josh Weinland asked them to say the names of each veteran as they laid each wreath.
“They say it’s not when they die that a soldier’s truly forgotten, it’s when their name is spoken for the very last time,” said Jessica Weinland. “So, they end up dying twice.
“If you take that to heart and it means something to you, it’s a super profound thing. So, we just want to make sure that they’re never forgotten, ever.”
