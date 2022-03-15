Apache protesters walked chanting through Globe recently, celebrating the completion of a 40-mile run to protest the federal government’s land swap to allow a massive copper mine beneath ground they consider sacred.
“Save Oak Flat,” the protesters chanted, including the several dozen San Carlos Apache Tribal members who had just completed a 40-mile, multi-day run to rally opposition to the mine.
The Resolution Copper Mine, owned by Rio Tinto, would provide as much as a quarter of the nation’s copper needs for decades. Economists say that the shift to solar panels and electric cars will increase the need for copper — one of the most heavily recycled minerals.
However, the method of mining already approved by the federal government would eventually cause a giant, mile-wide crater that would likely swallow up Oak Flat. The landscape of boulders was lopped off the original Apache Reservation when copper and silver deposits were first discovered. However, it is considered one of the key places of origin in some Apache traditions and still draws shaman and traditional healers to gather herbs and other materials. The name for the site in Apache is Chi’chil Biłdagoteel.
Some have argued that the mining company could put the tailings back in the caverns after extracting the usable copper — preventing the collapse at the surface as well as the problem of disposing of the tailings. However, the company has argued replacing the tailings is too expensive, given the value of the low grade ore. Each ton of rock and dirt processed yields just 31 pounds of copper.
Investors spent some $2 billion in the past decade seeking approval of the mine. It estimates that in 40 years it will process nearly 2 billion tons of rock and dirt — most of which will end up as mine tailings on the surface.
Many members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe maintain that an 1852 treaty requires the federal government to consult with tribes on how to preserve sacred sites, even if they’re off the reservations.
Congress approved a land swap to allow for the mine as a footnote to a 2015 defense spending bill. Tribal and environmental groups have waged a tenacious battle to reverse that action. The Trump Administration had fast-tracked the final, needed environmental studies to allow the land swap and the mining operation. However, the Biden Administration paused those approvals to review the existing environmental work. The land swap traded 2,400 acres at Oak Flats for some 5,000 acres of environmentally sensitive land elsewhere in the state.
Resolution Copper — an international mining company — wants to use block cave mining to extract the low-grade copper ore from perhaps a mile beneath the surface.
Opponents have already lost a lawsuit claiming the land swap violated the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious rights.
Apache Stronghold leader Wendsler Nosie, a former tribal chair, has been camping on the site for the past two years in protest and helped organize the protest run. Once the mining begins, he says, the site will lose its sacred nature forever.
Traditional Apache culture holds that natural places can teach wisdom, a concept explained in the book Wisdom Sits in Places. Traditional belief holds that the life force pervades the world, but certain places can “smooth the mind” and teach right behavior through spiritual insight and growth. The Apache developed a tradition of “speaking in places” to deal with difficult and potentially confrontational issues by dropping references to places with agreed-upon spiritual and moral connections, explained archeologist Keith Basso in the book, based on his long study among the White Mountain Apache. This deep spiritual connection to the landscape contrasts with European-based religious traditions, which tend to focus on churches and relics rather than whole landscapes.
Superior Mayor Mila Besich has been a tenacious advocate for the mine, which would help revive southern Gila County — once a booming mining district. Resolution Copper has promised not only to provide local jobs, but to help restore Superior’s deteriorating public infrastructure and clean up some of the toxic messes left by previous mining efforts.
