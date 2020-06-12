Business runs in Kyle Hoyt’s family.
And now the 33-year-old Payson transplant joins his father, two brothers and sister as a business owner himself.
Hoyt, who moved to Payson in January, plans to open Arizona Fitness Club at 307 S. Beeline Highway in Payson next to Bealls Outlet in mid-July.
Stephen Paylor, who owns and operates two Arizona Fitness Club businesses in Globe and Coolidge, is serving as an adviser to Hoyt. He said Paylor has experience building more than 50 gyms in California, Nevada and Arizona. Hoyt decided to go with that same name but is the sole owner of the business.
Memberships for the 24-hour-per-day-access gym go for $21.95 per month with no contract. You just pay for the first and last month and continue on a month-to-month basis as long as you want.
Hoyt was a business major at Western Oregon University and said he moved to Payson to start the business because he liked the proximity to Tonto National Forest and lakes and decided he could run a successful business in Rim Country.
“I like the outdoors and I could tell looking at a map it was in the middle of Tonto National Forest and there are lakes in the area,” he said. “I looked at the population and the competition. Multiple factors pushed me to choose Payson.”
He’s got experience in the industry.
His parents retired to Mesquite, Nev., where they bought a gym. Kyle worked as a manager there.
This new business boasts about 10,000 square feet of floor space, plenty of room to add all the new equipment Hoyt plans to bring in.
He’ll bring in new cardio equipment like treadmills, stepmills, rowing machines, elliptical machines and stationary bikes. He’ll also have both free weights and selectorized strength equipment.
Membership also includes tanning and Hoyt plans to add yoga and Zumba classes and possibly aerobics to members for no additional charge.
He’s busy now remodeling the site which has been vacant in recent months.
“It’s going to be a really big gym, the biggest in the area, with memberships at a fair price,” he said. “Once they see the place when we have the equipment, I think they’ll be impressed.”
He had to hold off on purchasing equipment during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“That’s primarily the thing keeping us from opening is getting equipment,” he said. “I couldn’t really make payments on equipment if I didn’t have any memberships, so I didn’t want to buy it then. The virus shutdown maybe delayed (the opening) like a month and a half, but there was still stuff I had to do.”
An employee will be there from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but membership cards allow clients to enter anytime they want.
For more information, visit the Arizona Fitness Club Payson Facebook page.
