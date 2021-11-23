Arizona ranks dead last in per-student funding, according to a just-released national report based on 2019 data.
Arizona gets an “F” when it comes to the share of the state budget and the state’s economic output the legislature invests in education, according to the 2021 “making the grade” report by the Education Law Center.
“We can’t state this strongly enough: per-student spending is the most important indicator of how much our state values our neighborhood public schools,” said the Arizona advocacy group Save Our Schools in response to the latest numbers.
Arizona spends about $5,397 per child in state funding, which leads to less qualified teachers, larger class sizes, fewer counselors and nurses and less money for vocational, extracurricular and remediation programs and supplies, concluded Save Our Schools.
If you include local property taxes and federal funding, the state’s per-student funding rises to about $8,000 per student.
Studies suggest that family income and parent education have perhaps the largest single impact on student achievement. However, in most states, school funding systems actually give more money to schools in high-wealth districts than schools working with a lot of children from poor families.
Arizona would have to increase school funding by about $6 billion annually to reach the national average.
The national report showed Arizona ranks poorly when it comes to per-student state funding, the share of the state’s gross domestic product going to education and the share of the state budget going to education. The impact of the low funding is only partially offset by higher-than-average support by the federal government — based mostly on a high child poverty rate in the state — roughly 18%.
Schools in the White Mountains and Rim Country generally have a much larger share of low-income families than the state average. Student poverty rates by district include:
• Alpine 47%
• Blue Ridge: 21%
• Chinle: 59%
• Concho: 25%
• Ganado: 51%
• Globe: 24%
• Heber: 25%
• Kayenta: 45%
• McNary: 43%
• Miami: 34%
• Payson: 26%
• Pine: 18%
• Round Valley: 26%
• Show Low: 30%
• St. Johns: 36%
• Snowflake: 24%
• Tonto Basin: 22%
• Willcox: 19%
• Window Rock: 45%
Arizona did get a “C” on one measurement — a relatively small gap between spending on low-income students compared to students from high-income families. Most states actually spend more on high-income students, due to a reliance on local property taxes. Arizona was forced to shift away from reliance on local property tax a decade ago after losing a lawsuit.
The national report singled out Arizona as an example of the hostility of many state lawmakers to boosting school funding.
Arizona voters in 2020 passed Proposition 208, which imposed an additional 3.5% income tax on individuals making more than $250,000 or couples making more than $500,000. The extra tax would have generated an extra $800 million annually for public schools — about 13% of the money needed to reach the national average. Lawmakers lost a lawsuit attempting to block implementation of the proposition. However, the state legislature then changed the income tax that effectively eliminated most of the extra money.
The National Law Center report concluded, “The last year has seen not only inaction, but also downright hostility, to school funding reform from elected officials in states across the country. In Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey continues to oppose a voter-approved ballot initiative that would generate $800 million for public education by raising taxes on top earners.”
Save Our Schools agreed in a release touting the national study. “This is not an accident or mere neglect. It’s a deliberate choice by our state government to devalue the public education system our communities need.”
The report focused on potential federal responses to the big differences between states when it comes to school funding. Currently, the federal government provides about 8% of school funding. A lot of that support comes through Title 1, which provides money to schools with a large percentage of low-income students.
That would include most of the school districts in Rim Country and the White Mountains. About half of the students in the Payson Unified School District come from low-income families — as do a large share of the students in districts like Round Valley, Show Low, Blue Ridge and every single reservation community.
President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for fiscal 2022 would effectively double the money allocated to Title 1 programs — an increase of some $20 billion. However, the report said states like Arizona have historically used increases in federal funding to cut back on state funding for schools. The report suggested the federal government should link any increases in support to certain levels of per-student funding by the state governments.
“The state-by-state analysis provides compelling justification for Congress to increase federal Title 1 funds to incentivize reform of state finance systems. The alarming inequities in many of those systems make clear that an increase in federal funds must go hand-in-hand with a commitment by state policymakers to undertake meaningful school funding reforms and boost investment in public education.”
The report did not include funding for charter schools, which rely on different formulas. The report also did not consider vouchers for private schools. Arizona leads the nation when it comes to funding for both charter schools and use of taxpayer vouchers to pay for the tuition at private and religious schools.
