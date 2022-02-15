It’s not just flowers anymore.
So Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts owners Beverly Johnson and daughter Deanna Viggiani don’t expect the kind of lull that most flower shops experience the day after Valentine’s Day.
Along with unique American-made gifts and locally sourced flowers and plants, the business in Payson’s Swiss Village expanded recently after Plets Dental next door closed. They rented that space to add their new Payson Olive Oil shop, featuring olive oils and balsamic vinegar from Italy and Greece.
It was a big year for the shop that’s been open for five years. They also changed their name in October from Vintage Roost because people didn’t know what they sold.
“We were just flowers and nobody knew what the hell we were,” Viggiani laughed. “So, we changed the name. And now we focus more on gifts, American-made products and locally sourced flowers and plants. And we went more into the specialty side of things.”
It was Johnson’s idea to add olive oils and balsamic vinegars.
“It’s something my mom’s been wanting to do forever,” Viggiani said.
“Oh yeah, I knew that would be a good thing for Payson,” Johnson said. “People love the taste. We made a lot of good friends since we opened that up.”
“Food makes the world go around,” Viggiani said.
They offer a wide variety and you can sample them.
“I think we carry over 33 different flavors of balsamics and 34 flavors of olive oil,” Viggiani said. “We’re branching out to different regions of Europe, as well, to bring that flavor in.”
Not all of it is for cooking.
“You can use some of it for body care,” Viggiani said. “We are working on a lavender vinegar that is for washing of the hair. We have a lavender olive oil you can cook with, but olive oil is good for the skin, too.
“And everything is all natural. There’s no added sugar or saturated fats. Everything is only infused either by the plant or by the fruit. There’s nothing else in it.”
Sales have been great since they added the Payson Olive Oil Co. products.
“It’s been tremendous,” Johnson said.
There are several ways you can incorporate the olive oils and balsamic vinegars into your cooking.
“People maybe take a little home to try it for the first time on their seafood or chicken or steak,” Viggiani said. “I have my two favorite concoctions, which is the bourbon balsamic and the chipotle olive oil. They’re both great separately, but together it’s even a better marriage.
“You can marinate a steak in that and it is fantastic. You can marinate, you can drizzle, you can bake, you can cook. It just takes the flavor (up to) like you have spent days marinating it and really it just took a matter of minutes.”
Eventually, Viggiani figures she’ll turn more of her focus on the Payson Olive Oil Co.
“That will be my retirement later when I can’t do flowers anymore,” she said, explaining that selling flowers is an emotional investment.
“Flowers is very demanding,” she said. “We are so customer-driven that we get all the excitement of ‘Oh my God, we’re getting married and we’re so excited.’ Then we have the other people coming in burying a loved one. You’re high. You’re low. You’re so emotional. You get so invested with the people.”
Her mother added, “And I love that, but it’s a lot of emotion sometimes.”
“It is,” Viggiani followed. “It’s very emotional.”
And they don’t get to relax on holidays like many others.
“That’s why we work together,” Viggiani said, leaning her head into her mother’s.
They enjoy chatting with customers, many of whom have become their friends.
“We want to make this a nice place for people to come to and visit,” Johnson said. “We love to visit with everybody. You don’t have to always buy something; just come and say ‘hi.’”
“Yeah, we love that part,” Viggiani said. “That’s the best part, actually.”
She’s always adding products and coming up with new displays.
“I call it my organized chaos,” Viggiani said. “It gets people excited because they know I’m doing a new project, so they come back to see what I’m doing. We’re always adding on.”
She and her mother moved from California to Rim Country in 1982 because Johnson wanted to raise her kids in a small town and loved it here. Viggiani went to Tonto Basin School, then to Payson High. They owned a flower shop in the Valley but moved back here five years ago and opened the shop.
Viggiani’s stepfather worked delivering flowers in the shop before he died in 2017.
“He was our right hand,” Johnson said of her late husband.
“Yeah, he was our everything,” Viggiani said. “Now it’s just me and my mom and my friend Justin, who is like a brother and he’s taken over my dad’s position.”
Viggiani is married and her husband works in the East Valley and comes up on weekends.
They deliver and provide flowers for weddings and other events.
For more information or to order flowers, call 928-363-4080, like them on Facebook or Instagram or visit their website at ArizonaWildflowersandGifts.com.
The shop is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. But they’re open all weekend on holidays like Valentine’s Day and were open on Monday for the holiday this week and delivering flowers and gifts all day.
And they’re back in the shop today, so stop by and say hello. They’d love that.
