In early April, the Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PFC/ GTTU) conducted a used fishing equipment sale that regularly benefits the Humane Society and the after-school fly fishing programs that the club teaches to interested fourth and fifth graders at Julia Randall Elementary School (JRE) and sixth through eighth graders at Rim Country Middle School (RCMS). Some of you might have donated or purchased equipment in that semi-annual sale. Thank you.
I thought you might be interested in learning about the after-school fly fishers program. Initially, it started at JRE six years ago. The next year, the program expanded to include middle schoolers. Twelve students signed up that first semester, and the program has averaged about 10 students at each school for each semester since.
These programs offer kids a chance to experience the joy of catching a fish on a fly rod in the lakes right across from Julia Randall Elementary School. It also provides the students with a basic understanding of what helps a fly fisher be successful on a lake or a stream. Each semester, they learn fly fishing fundamentals to help them when they fish later in the semester, and hopefully on their own after the program.
The once a week, semester-long sessions include: understanding how a fly rod differs from a spinning rod, discovering the aquatic insects that fish eat and fishers try to imitate with flies, learning about the most effective flies, discussing where to look for fish in lakes and streams, tying important fly fishing knots, making fishing lanyards, fly casting practice, and culminates with several weeks of fly fishing with PFC/GTTU fly fishing coaches at the lake.
These coaches help the kids select flies, offer casting advice, assist with tangles and removal and release of the fish if the kids need it. The sessions are offered in the spring each year to capitalize on the hungry trout, crappies, and bluegills that are most cooperative in April and May when the kids are ready to fish.
During the fall, which is the second semester of the program, the sessions focus on fly tying, and the instruction includes a greater variety of casts and knots. The students tie a couple of different patterns for two weeks, then on the third week they try their flies out on the lake to see how the fish liked what the kids produced. They continue the two weeks of tying and one week of fishing routine for the rest of the semester. It is a thrill to catch a fish on a fly that you tied, and the kids are quite proud of their tying and fly fishing skills.
Many students have remained involved in the program for several years, and the returning students are great about helping the new students.
In 2019, the program partnered with the Town of Payson and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) to provide a great conservation project component that continues to benefit the fish in the largest Green Valley Lake. There are plans to do similar projects in the coming years.
That year, Curt Gill and Bryant Dickens (AZGFD) helped the students understand the benefits of fish structures for fish and fishers in lakes, and helped the kids construct their first set of structures. The Payson Water Department provided these fish structure kits. After the students constructed 15 structures, the Water Department staff deployed them with the children looking on. They are on the bottom of the lake in groups of three where the orange buoys are placed in Lake 3.
Partnerships to accomplish the successes of this program for the elementary and middle school students have been crucial. Teachers from JRE and RCMS help with the after school instruction and both schools have provided some equipment for students to use in the program. RCMS also provides transportation to and from the lake for the kids in the program with their after-school tax-credit funds. The Mogollon Sporting Association bought several fly rods, as well as several fly tying kits that have been used at both schools each year.
PFC/GTTU purchases supplies and equipment every year to allow the kids to tie flies, build lanyards, and fish each semester. Additional supplies are needed to replace what is used the previous year. The lanyards that the kids make in one session in the spring are outfitted with clippers, tippet material, license holder, line straightener, hemostats, and a fly box filled with flies tied by PFC/GTTU members. On the last day of the program in the spring, the kids get to keep their tricked-out lanyards to help them when they fish on their own.
The program has offered Saturday field trips in the past to fish Silver Creek and Woods Canyon Lake with the kids and their parents. They have also visited Tonto Creek Hatchery and done some “bugging” in Tonto Creek to help the kids and their families learn about aquatic insects and to know what flies they might select out of their fly box to better imitate the real bugs in the creek.
Because of this program, the kids are very successful fly fishers. It is not uncommon to have all the kids catching several fish on a fly during the afternoon fly fishing sessions. It is a real joy to have kids come back year after year because they are having so much fun and getting better at fly fishing each year.
