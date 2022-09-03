life expectancy chart
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. State Life Tables, 2020.

Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, posting one of the steepest drops in a nation that saw the sharpest declines in lifespans since World War II, according to a new report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tuesday said life expectancy in Arizona fell from 78.8 years in 2019 to 76.3 in 2020. U.S. life expectancy in the same period fell by 1.8 years, from 78.8 years to 77, putting Arizona lifespans below the national average for the first time since 2006.

