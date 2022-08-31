Fire responding to highway accident

The Payson Fire Department now charges to respond to out-of-town accidents. Drivers’ insurance companies will be billed, said Payson Fire Chief David Staub.

 Alexis Bechman/Roundup

While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in traffic fatalities in the first quarter of 2022, highway deaths in Arizona were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report.

The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads in the first quarter of this year, a 31.4% drop from the 277 who were killed in the first three months of 2021.

