Rodd McLeod thinks voter approval of Proposition 209 this fall will go a long way toward keeping people from being “forced out on the street or lose their cars” when they have medical bills they can’t pay.
But he also thinks that consumers still need to be on their guard.
“I think debt collectors are still going to be aggressive and try to get as much money from people as possible,” said McLeod, spokesperson for Arizona Healthcare Rising, one of the main supporters of the proposition.
“That’s just the reality of the way the debt collection industry functions, which is why it’s important to have protections in the law so that ordinary people don’t get hurt,” he said.
Opponents of the law have not given up the fight. They challenged the measure in court, and a Maricopa County Superior Court judge earlier this month temporarily blocked the law from taking effect on any debt incurred before Dec. 5 – the date the 2022 election results were certified. That injunction was lifted this week, however, and the judge allowed the entire law to proceed for now.
The proposition creating the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act passed with an overwhelming 72% of more than 2.4 million votes cast, with 1.75 million voting for the proposition.
Proposition 209 makes several changes to state law that supporters said will protect consumers from crushing debt that can lead to a downward economic spiral, costing debtors their cars, which can cost them their jobs, which can cost them their homes.
The measure’s backers said it was aimed at medical debt, the No. 1 cause for calls from debt collectors and what McLeod said is a leading cause of personal bankruptcies.
But much of the new law actually applies to all debt. The new law lowers the interest rate that can be levied on medical debt from the previous 10% to 3%. It also increases the value of homes, cars and bank accounts that are protected from debt collectors for all debt, while lowering the amount of disposable income that can be garnished to settle a debt, from the previous 25% to 10%.
“Any time a debt collector tries to take someone to court for unpaid debt, you know, the … judges will be operating under these new guidelines for what is allowed to be claimed by the debt collector,” McLeod said.
Opponents insist that the long-term impact of the law will end up backfiring on the people it is intended to protect.
McLeod said that consumers need protection now, but the law alone will not protect consumers.
“What consumers can do to protect themselves is have a lawyer who is up on the law,” McLeod said.
“The sad reality is that the overwhelming number of consumers who go to court for this sort of thing are not represented by a lawyer.”
