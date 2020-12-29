Drivers in the Payson area should plan for possible traffic delays along State Route 260 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, through Wednesday, Jan. 6, as crews perform maintenance work.
The Arizona Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down in the work zone and watch for road crews and equipment while the following restrictions are in place daily:
• Eastbound SR 260 will be narrowed to one lane from milepost 260 to milepost 263 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 4, except for New Year’s Day.
• Westbound SR 260 will be narrowed to one lane from milepost 260 to milepost 263 beginning Monday, Jan. 4, through Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The maintenance work will be located about eight miles east of Payson.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
