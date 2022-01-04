Terra Trammell serves a critical need in Payson and other areas of the state as an investigator for the Department of Economic Security’s Adult Protective Services (APS). She visits vulnerable adults to ensure they are living safely in their homes with enough water, food, physical support and social connections to thrive.
It’s an especially important role during this pandemic as many vulnerable adults are not seeing loved ones and visiting their doctors as often as normal out of concerns for their safety. APS is hiring an experienced field investigator in Payson and about 20 other field investigators to serve other areas of the state.
The mission of APS is to help at-risk adults (anyone ages 18 or older with a physical or mental disability and elderly residents) live as independently as possible in their own homes.
When Trammell starts her day with the DES, she knows she will help serve a critical need — ensuring vulnerable adults are living safely in their homes with enough food, water, physical support and social connections to thrive. That passion for serving people who might need additional support to live independently fuels Trammell, who drives to homes in Payson and other areas of the state in her role as an investigator for Adult Protective Services.
Trammell, a DES employee for 17 years, visits vulnerable adults to evaluate if they need more aid and to refer them to appropriate services in the community. She and other DES investigators can recommend a client contact the Area Agency on Aging, which has offices around the state with employees who provide home-delivered meals, health care, housekeeping and many other diverse services. Trammell and other APS investigators also determine if a vulnerable adult needs protective services if they show any signs that they are suffering from abuse, neglect (including self-neglect) and exploitation. APS does not conduct safety checks, but it works closely with area law enforcement agencies, which do conduct investigations.
APS investigators are much needed because reports of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation of adults in the state have more than doubled in less than five years. The reports are increasing faster than the rate of the aging population.
“Sometimes they haven’t talked to anybody in days or even weeks,” Trammell said.
“In Payson and surrounding areas, some people are relatively isolated. For these vulnerable adults to have a visitor is sometimes therapeutic in itself. I usually refer them to their primary care physicians for services like physical therapy, home health. Sometimes it’s appropriate to refer them to hospice organizations.”
A mother of three, Trammell demonstrates her compassion and heart for service to everyone she serves. Trammell and other APS investigators fulfill a crucial role in allowing adults with disabilities and aging residents to live in their own homes as long as possible.
Candidates interested in an APS investigator position must be able to learn rules and policies and how to recognize physical and behavioral indicators of neglect and abuse of adults who may be elderly and/or physically or mentally impaired. Investigators will need to use technology in an efficient manner and write clear, concise and accurate reports.
“Having that level of compassion and desire to want to make sure people are well-taken-care of, that’s the primary trait someone needs, that desire to be the helper,” Trammell said.
If you are interested in applying for an investigator position, please visit www.azstatejobs.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!