The Bush Fire overnight Tuesday grew to 89,059 acres with 5% containment reported.
A “GO” evacuation notification has been issued in Apache Lake in Maricopa County because of the Bush Fire burning along State Route 87. Residents and visitors should evacuate now. Persons in the area for recreational activities should return to their homes immediately. Those residents who live in near Apache Lake should travel towards Miami-Globe. Remember to bring snacks, water, prescriptions, identification and other important documents, a change of clothes, leashes and a carrier for pets, pet food, and any other necessary supplies for yourself and your family.
Tonto Basin, Punkin Center and Sunflower are also in Go while Jakes Corner is in "Set" pre-evacuation.
Drive with caution and obey directions of emergency personnel. For those residents who have been evacuated and require assistance, call the American Red Cross at 800-842-7349.
Visit this link for a map of the Bush Fire's growth, the communities that have been told to evacuate and where shelters are located: https://arcg.is/1iLbCu
