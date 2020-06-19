Pine-Strawberry Fire District (PSFD) Chief Gary Morris reported that PSFD responded to a record-breaking 101 emergencies during the month of May. This is a significant jump from the average of about 60 emergencies for the average May, said Morris.
This could be because of those homeowners who spent more of their quarantine in P-S.
“A lot of parents are at home and more free to head to the mountains with their families,” he said.
Throughout May, the number of visitors increased each weekend as businesses started opening up. More people equals more emergencies, Morris said.
Firefighters are meeting the demand while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. Some calls ran back to back, requiring off-duty personnel to come in and help.
PSFD has also sent wildland firefighting crews to wildfires in Arizona.
“The first crew responded to the fire near Cave Creek on May 30,” said Morris. “On Saturday (June 13), a crew responded to the Bush Fire, north of Fountain Hills, that has rapidly spread and is now threatening Tonto Basin. They could be operating at that fire for two weeks.”
Arts and Crafts Fair
The 40th annual Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Fair at the community center in Pine-Strawberry has been cancelled.
The craft fair was scheduled to run July 4 through July 5 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center on Highway 87 in Pine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!