Tonto National Forest firefighters are responding to four separate lightning-caused fires in the area of Jake's Corner and Highway 188. The 604 Fire is the largest fire at approximately 20 acres in size.
At this time, there are six engines, three crew modules and one helicopter assigned, and two heavy air tankers have been ordered. Fire managers are assigning resources to each fire based on priority and fire behavior.
At this time there are no structures threatened and no evacuations in effect. There are no road closures associated with the fires; however, please travel carefully through the area as firefighters make access to each incident for suppression operations. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in effect across the Tonto National Forest until the end of the year. For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!