It was a packed house at the Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s first meeting of 2023.
More than 60 members came to the Payson Public Library to hear Arizona State University professor Amanda Clarke give a lecture on volcanology.
Formed in 1992, the Rimstones Rock Club is more than just a place for members to discuss minerals and fossils found in and around Rim Country. Membership fees and proceeds from their annual Gem and Mineral Show go to funding scholarships for northern Gila County graduates pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The club’s goal is to give $5,000 a year.
The Junior Diamond Rockhounds Club at Julia Randall Elementary School is their outreach program, encouraging children to learn more about rock collection and identification. Members speak to third or fourth graders and take them outside to hunt for rocks while teaching them the rules and regulations of collecting.
When not working with Rim Country’s youth, members are busy planning field trips for club members. Spanning anywhere from 15 to 100 miles away, trips may be as close as Agate Mountain near Gibson Ranch, or as far away as New Mexico. Field trips take place two or three times a month, and generally have somewhere between six and 25 members in attendance. Some trips are overnight, while others are day trips lasting only a few hours. Because some hikes are challenging, the Rimstones Rock Club tries to plan to allow access to those with mobility issues. Inclusivity and access to learning in the field are important, explained club president Rollo Pool.
Ranging in age from 10 to 91 years old, the club has members from all backgrounds. At least five of the 160 members are retired geologists or worked in a science-related field. Other members are complete novices.
Rock hounding is an inexpensive hobby, and relatively simple to start, according to Pool.
“Most necessary tools can be found around the average household, and the rocks themselves are free,” he said. “The challenge is finding them, but with help from guided field trips and members’ knowledge, any novice will leave a meeting or outing with full pockets.
The Rimstones Rock Club encourages families to join. The annual cost of membership is $15 per individual and $20 per family. Meetings take place on the second Wednesday of every month, with the next meeting starting at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. Guest speakers are scheduled for every meeting.
With a unique geological history and so much public land to explore, rock hounding is especially exciting in Rim Country. It is a great way to get outside, explore nature and exercise.
For more information, visit www.rimstonesrockclub.org, or send them an email at club@rimstonesrockclub.org.
With recent rain and snow, rocks are ready to come loose. It’s a perfect time to take a hike and look where you’re stepping. Happy hunting, Rim Country!
