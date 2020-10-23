As one of the biggest local donors to the Payson Unified School District, the school board recently recognized the MHA Foundation for its continued support.
In the past three years, the MHA has donated $400,000 to the schools.
This year, MHA budgeted to fund a career, life skills and peer counseling program at the high school. This includes covering the cost of a teacher’s salary and benefits and program expenses.
The MHA is also covering the salaries and benefits of two new Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) teachers at the high school. It sponsors AVID training and cover travel expenses.
MHA will also sponsor the middle school honors banquet held at Chaparral Pines and have already purchased 12 Chromebooks for kindergarten and first-grade classrooms.
It funded the in-person learning campaign called “Back Together” and continues to be an integral part of the Aspire Arizona program, which makes it affordable for high school students to get college credits.
“Your support has not only directly affected hundreds of students, but indirectly lives that we may never even know of in the future,” said Linda Gibson, PUSD superintendent. “Thank you for the financial generosity, willingness to build individuals up, and the hearts to make it happen.”
The MHA Foundation was founded in 2015. The nonprofit’s mission is to enhance local health and education.
“They are a multi-faceted community service organization with lofty goals, objectives, and many notable accomplishments,” Gibson said.
Board members include John Naughton, Gary Cordell, Jennifer Smith, Kenny Evans, Kim Alten and Cliff Potts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!