On Aug. 11, 2019, troopers seized more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and arrested two commercial truck drivers and a passenger during two vehicle inspections near the city of Holbrook on Interstate 40.
Troopers made the first traffic stop and subsequent commercial vehicle inspection at 8:22 a.m., eastbound along I-40 at milepost 294, eight miles northeast of Holbrook.
The trooper conducted a search and discovered 376 pounds of cocaine, 40 pounds of methamphetamine and two firearms.
A 2011 Dodge 3500 truck and $4,414 in U.S. currency were also seized.
The driver and passenger, father and son, were arrested and booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.
The suspects are Vincent M. Rowe, 48, and Vincent M. Rowe Jr., 19, both of Victorville, Calif.
The second traffic stop and subsequent commercial vehicle inspection was at 6:37 p.m., eastbound along I-40 at milepost 282, four miles west of Holbrook.
Following a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, a search revealed 11.8 pounds of cocaine.
The suspect/driver, 42-year-old Damiano Oando Rowe of Fontana, Calif., was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, transportation of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!