Come Tuesday you’ll be able to get your hair shampooed and blow dried by anyone you want.
You’ll be able to take your nunchucks out of the closet where you’ve been hiding them and actually use them in public.
And when you have a sip of lemonade, you’ll now be imbibing in what Arizona legislators have designated the “official state drink.’’
Tuesday is the day when most of the 321 measures approved by the Legislature take effect.
Not all of them.
Some were approved as emergency measures, like the drought contingency plan, which became law on the signature of Gov. Doug Ducey. And some of what was approved this year won’t happen for a while, like a requirement for the testing of medical marijuana which becomes mandatory next year.
But that still leaves a grab-bag of issues that Arizona legislators found significant enough to create new laws and restrictions, some with broad effects and some much narrower.
Consider a new law designed to help provide some limited privacy for those who have been arrested.
The statute is aimed at companies that gather booking photos and then put them on a commercial website where people can pay to find records.
The new law makes it illegal to publish criminal justice information on a publicly available website for commercial purposes, including requiring payment of a fee for removal.
Speaking of privacy and the media, lawmakers voted to give those who win at least $100,000 in the Arizona Lottery the power to keep their names out of the papers — and confidential from everyone.
But on to broader things.
The state pushed forward on multiple fronts in deregulating some professional services.
It will now be permissible for someone to hang out a shingle as a hair stylist. That means giving a customer a shampoo and blow dry without having to be certified as a cosmetologist.
Lawmakers also voted to ease up, but just a bit, on the use of “consumer fireworks.’’
Now in the state’s two largest counties people will be able to light up around Cinco de Mayo and the festival of Diwali, a five-day festival celebrated in India and by those from the subcontinent.
Several education-related measures also are taking effect.
High school teachers will be able to get incentive bonuses in certain schools where students pass and get college credits for courses.
School districts have to adopt policies to report certain suspected crimes and threatening conduct to authorities.
On the elections front, voters in cities and towns will now be empowered to enact term limits on mayors and council members.
Write-in candidates for local elections will not get on the general election ballot unless they get as many write-in votes as the number of signatures they otherwise would have needed to put their names on the ballot.
It will become a Class 2 misdemeanor to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any campaign signs for ballot measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!