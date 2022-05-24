There are few medical practitioners whose sole practice is the care of children in Rim Country. One of those is pediatric nurse practitioner Rachel Armstrong at ABC’s Pediatrics, 117 E. Main St., D100.
Certified pediatric nurse practitioners provide advanced nursing service to patients ranging from newborns to adults up to age 21. These practitioners focus on well-child care and the prevention or management of common pediatric acute illnesses and chronic conditions.
Armstrong’s practice is open Monday through Friday. She sees sick patients on the same day, no waiting.
“We want to be available to patients. We want to keep things quality, not rote. When they call, they will talk to a live person,” Armstrong said. “They will not sit in the waiting room for a lengthy time. They will be seen immediately. Here the children can get all their vaccinations at the office, one stop. In many practices, they must go to the health department for their shots.”
Armstrong worked as a hospital nurse in Mesa, then as a school nurse in Show Low for 15 years before she became a pediatric nurse practitioner. One day, caring for an injured child at the school, she realized she wanted to do more. This started her on her path to becoming a nurse practitioner where she worked in the White Mountains.
Having a second home in Tonto Basin, Armstrong moved here permanently and started her practice in Rim Country. Armstrong’s research showed a need for pediatric care. Several of her patients from Show Low have followed her here.
Her medical assistant, Rebecca Duncan, followed as well. Duncan has also worked in pediatrics for most of her career.
On a recent visit to the practice, due to concerns about the current issue of lack of formula for infants, Armstrong and Duncan were online researching alternative formulas for their patients.
“We gave away what samples we had,” Armstrong said.
Although other practitioners see children as part of their family practice, she is one of the few who specialize in care of kids only. Currently seeing 15-20 patients a day, she will see sick patients the same day, even new patients. At this time, the office leaves appointments open for sick patients. Her plan is to have one late evening for office hours to accommodate patients who can’t make it to the office in the daytime.
The practice is taking new patients. For more information, call 928-474-9399.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!