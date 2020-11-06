The Planning and Zoning Commission wants to make it easier for businesses to advertise, especially during the pandemic.
At Monday’s meeting, the commission discussed updating the temporary portable sign code, which is set to sunset next November. While they made no decisions, the commission offered staff plenty of direction and suggested they hold off on sign enforcement during the pandemic.
Commissioner Phil Mason told staff to focus on more pertinent compliance issues and lay off sign violations as most businesses are struggling to stay open.
Staff brought the issue of temporary sings before the commission to give them enough time to make changes to the town code if needed.
Currently, the only temporary signs that meet compliance are those that hang from a black metal A-frame with a sign hanging in the middle (max size of six square feet). Businesses are also allowed one banner.
But look around town and you will see many variations of this along with signs that just outright don’t comply, like those staked in the grass in front of Denny’s.
Doni Wilbanks, community development director, said they get complaints from business owners who find it difficult to locate the metal frames. They are unavailable to buy online and there are few sign companies locally who carry them.
The frames are also prone to fall over.
Wilbanks said this leads to business owners crafting their own variations many times out of compliance. Chapman Auto, for example, has an A-frame, but the signs do not hang from the center. Instead, the signs are mounted to the sides of the frame.
The town only recently began enforcing sign compliance. Wilbanks said all the temporary signs along North Beeline Highway should be in compliance now, after the code enforcement officer went out last week.
Commissioner Vincent Herman said businesses need every opportunity to succeed and if temporary signs are helping to drive in traffic, the town should remove any roadblocks to their use.
He, along with Mason, suggested they keep the current size restrictions in place, but open up what the signs can look like. That means a business could put up a round sign if they wanted, or like Denny’s, temporary staked signs, which resemble candidate campaign signs.
Mason said the current restrictions are too “picky.”
“Lets make it easier for our businesses to be competitive,” he said.
Neither commission member suggested doing away with all rules, but modifying them to give businesses greater freedom.
Mason said he wants to keep size restrictions in place, but otherwise allow a variety of colors and materials.
Asked if the town receives complaints from residents about the number or variety of temporary signs, Wilbanks said they do not. She said the only complaints they get are from business owners frustrated they can’t find the required black metal A-frames.
The current sign ordinance was crafted in 2013 and renewed in 2015. Before 2013, all temporary signs were banned.
Wilbanks said she would bring the issue back before the commission in January and bring examples of sign options so they could nail down what the commission would like to see in terms of designs.
Several commission members were absent from Monday’s meeting.
