Pennies on the dollar.
But better than nothing.
Navajo and Apache counties have joined with the state and hundreds of other cities and counties in lawsuits against drug manufacturers who reportedly bribed and misled doctors to boost sales of opiate prescription painkillers.
Gila County hasn’t yet joined any of the lawsuits, although it has one of the highest drug overdose rates in the state.
The most recent twist came as drug manufacturers filing bankruptcy have asked plaintiffs to settle for a fraction of the damages they’ve claimed.
Apache County’s drug overdose death rate is about one-third lower than the state average, while Navajo County’s is about 30% above the state average. Gila County has a drug overdose death rate more than twice the state average.
Arizona-based Insys Therapeutics has already agreed to pay the U.S. Justice Department some $225 million for misleading claims and payments to doctors who prescribed the painkillers. The company has agreed to a settlement saying it owes a billion dollars in claims, but says it has only $39 million — plus the value of the opiate fentanyl spray called Subsys worth about $60 million. The spray was licensed to treat cancer pain, but like many opiates was then prescribed for things like chronic pain — with a much greater danger of addiction and overdose.
If the group of counties and states suing Insys agrees, they’ll probably only get about 10 cents on the dollar.
However, the group could still go after the billionaire founder of the company. The plaintiffs maintain that many of the drug companies shifted profits to owners and stockholders in an attempt to shelter the money from the lawsuits.
The dramatic increase in the use of prescription painkillers contributed to some 400,000 drug overdose deaths and led to a resurgence in use of heroin and other opiate-based drugs. About half of the deaths stemmed directly from overuse of prescription painkillers, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Navajo County has joined a national class action suit, now making its way through the courts in Ohio.
Apache County is also suing, but has joined with a different set of cities and counties for a case brought in Arizona courts.
Between 2012 and 2014, Apache County had 13 drug overdose deaths — which is about a third of the statewide rate of 18 per 100,000 population.
Navajo County had 75 drug overdose deaths, which is about one-third more than the statewide average, according to state department of health resource figures.
Gila County had one of the highest drug overdose rates in the state at 26 per 100,000 — or 41 deaths. Only Yavapai and Mohave counties had higher rates than Gila.
The death rate from opiates has continued to increase since 2016, but efforts to crack down on prescription opiates has only fueled an increase in the use of heroin and much more potent synthetic opiates like fentanyl.
A coalition of states, counties, cities and the federal government is suing major drugmakers for billions of dollars, based on claims that some 200,000 overdose deaths from prescription painkillers were caused largely by payments to doctors to prescribe unneeded or excessive painkillers as well as misleading and incomplete information given to doctors and deceptive advertising campaigns overstating the value of the drugs while understating the risk of addiction and overdose.
