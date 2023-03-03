Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 18. Assistance is by appointment only – call 928-487-1174 for an appointment.
There are forms that must be completed before the appointment. These are available at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, Payson from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
This year the AARP Tax Aide Program has a staff of 15 volunteers, six of whom are new to the program. All the volunteers went through training and testing before being certified to participate in the program.
Joining the group is a volunteer who has served with the AARP Foundation Tax Aide program in the Valley. There are also some volunteers who work mainly from home.
Information packets are still available to people who want to get their taxes done. Appointments to get taxes done are made about a week in advance.
“We expect to be busy through April 18th. We are currently completing about 30 returns each day we are open, ranging from simple to complicated tax situations,” said Steve Oberholtzer, who is with the program.
All ages may take advantage of the service, it is not necessary to be a member of AARP.
Tax credits
Many area charities qualify for tax credits with the Arizona Department of Revenue and all area schools are part of Credit for Kids program. So, when preparing to file taxes for 2023, consider making a contribution.
Arizona law allows donations made to these charities during 2022 or donations made from Jan. 1, 2023 through April 18, 2023 to be claimed on the 2022 Arizona income tax return. The maximum credit that can be claimed on the 2022 Arizona return for donations made to QCO’s is $400 for single, married filing separate or head of household taxpayers, and $800 for married filing joint taxpayers. If a taxpayer makes a QCO donation from Jan. 1, 2023 through April 18, 2023 and wants to claim the higher 2023 maximum credit amount, the taxpayer will need to claim the credit on the 2023 Arizona return filed in 2024.
The Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter of Payson is asking the public to consider it for a 2022 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. The maximum tax credit for couples filing jointly is $800, for single filers the maximum is $400. Send contributions to Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson AZ 85547 or donate online at www.timeoutshelter.org.
When filing your taxes you will need the following information: 20372 Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson, AZ 85547 (the numbers in front of the organization’s name are its QCO – Qualifying Charitable Organization– code).
Other Arizona Department of Revenue Qualifying Charitable Organizations for 2022 in the Payson area are:
• 20863 Dueker Ranch, Inc., 214 N. Cornerstone Way, Star Valley, AZ 85541
• 20906 Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc., 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Payson, AZ 85541
• 20506 Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc., 425 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, AZ 85541
• 20561 Payson Christian Clinic, 701 S. Ponderosa Street, Suite D, Payson, AZ 85541
• 20505 Payson Community Kids, Inc., P.O. Box 1856, Payson, AZ 85547
• 20504 Payson Helping Payson, P.O. Box 231, Payson, AZ 85547
• 20547 Payson Lions Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 436, Payson, AZ 85547
• 20507 Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main Street, Payson, AZ 85541
• 20661 Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534 (3886 AZ-87), Pine, AZ 85544
• 20907 Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Inc., 823 Highline Drive, Payson, AZ 85541; P.O. Box 305, Payson, AZ 85547
• 22022 Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country, P.O. Box 1554, Payson, AZ 85547
School Tax Credit program
All schools in the Rim Country participate in the Public Schools Tax Credit program (Credit for Kids).
The maximum credit allowed is $400 for married filing jointly filers and $200 for single, heads of household and married filing separately filers. For the purpose of claiming Arizona’s tax credit for contributions for certain fees paid to a public school, the ADOR now requires taxpayers to report the school’s County Code, Type Code, and District Code and Site Number (CTDS) number. It is a nine-digit number the state’s department of education uses to identify public and charter schools. The complete list of schools eligible for tax credits are on the Arizona Department of Revenue website.
Credit eligible cash contributions made or fees paid to a public school from Jan. 1, 2023 to April 18, 2023 may be used as a tax credit on either the 2022 or the 2023 Arizona income tax return.
The code information for Rim Country schools:
• 040210104 Payson Elementary School, Payson Unified District
• 40210103 Julia Randall Elementary School, Payson Unified District
• 040210102 Rim Country Middle School, Payson Unified District
• 040210201 Payson High School, Payson Unified District
• 040210006 Payson Center for Success – Online, Payson Unified District
• 040210202 Payson Center for Success High School, Payson Unified District
• 090835225 NAVIT — Payson High School, Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology
• 040149002 Payson Education Center, Gila County Regional School District
• 040312001 Pine Strawberry Elementary School, Pine Strawberry Elementary District
• 040333101 Tonto Basin Elementary, Tonto Basin Elementary District
• 040305001 Young Elementary School, Young Elementary District
• 040305002 Young High School, Young Elementary District
