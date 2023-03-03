tax help

Free help with taxes is available from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. Appointments are required, call 928-487-1174.

Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 18. Assistance is by appointment only – call 928-487-1174 for an appointment.

There are forms that must be completed before the appointment. These are available at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, Payson from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

