Population growth in Gila County continues to lag well behind the big urban counties — and even the fastest growing rural counties.
But Payson’s at least in the hunt, when it comes to post-recession population growth, according to just released state estimates.
Payson’s population has risen by an estimated almost 1 percent in the past 12 months and 5.9 percent since 2010 to a total of 16,168.
Star Valley’s population rose by 0.3 percent for the year and 2.2 percent for the decade, to 2,353.
Gila County’s population has risen by 0.4 percent in the past six months and just 3 percent in the past decade, weighed down by population declines in Globe and Miami — partially offset by an 8 percent increase in Superior. Overall, the population center of Gila County continues to shift to the north, although most of the county government remains tied to the south.
By contrast, the state’s population has risen by 1.6 percent in the past 12 months and 12.3 percent since 2010 — mirroring the population gains in Maricopa County, which has about 60 percent of the state’s population already. The state gained 111,000 residents for the 12 months ending in July. That puts the Arizona population at 7.2 million.
But that means even Payson’s only growing at about half the rate as the state overall — and Gila County at about one-quarter of the statewide rate.
The latest figures from the state using an array of measurements to extrapolate census data shows the rural-urban divide continues to grow — along with the economic divide. The figures will have a big influence on how the state and federal government divide up money for everything from road construction to health care based on the population estimates.
The slower growing rural counties almost all have higher poverty rates than the urbanized counties. The poverty rate in Gila County is 21 percent, compared to a statewide average of 18 percent and a Maricopa County average of 17 percent.
The new population estimates come from State Demographer Jim Chang, according to reporting by Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services.
The upcoming Census will confirm those estimates, which are based on things like current birth and death rates, Social Security and Medicare enrollment figures, housing construction and other short-term measurements.
The figures not only determine funding for state and federal programs, but political power as well. The state will redraw state and congressional district lines after the 2020 Census. Arizona will likely pick up a ninth congressional seat. Moreover, district lines will shift to reflect population — which means even more state and congressional representation for urban Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties and bigger legislative districts for slow-growing rural counties like Gila, Apache and Navajo.
Only a few rural areas bucked the trend, with growth rates outstripping the state average — which is largely determined by Maricopa County, with its 4.3 million residents. Neighboring Pinal County grew 21 percent to 455,000.
Yuma County has grown by 17 percent to 229,000 residents since 2010, reflecting the recovery of the agricultural sector along the Colorado River. Neighboring Santa Cruz County grew by 12 percent, nearly reaching the Maricopa County rate.
The other rural county growing at close to the state average was Yavapai County, where the population rose 10 percent. That included a 7 percent rise in Prescott to 43,000 and a 20 percent jump in population in Prescott Valley — to 46,458.
Some rural towns kept pace with the growth rate — notably Flagstaff, which in the past decade has surged 16 percent to 76,000.
But mostly, the big growth numbers went to cities on the fringe of Phoenix, with big increases in people linked to the job market in Maricopa County.
That includes a 36 percent rise in Goodyear, 24 percent in Gilbert, 60 percent in Buckeye, 40 percent in Marana, 26 percent in Maricopa and a whooping 101 percent in Queen Creek.
