Do you enjoy catching fish in Arizona? Would you like to see the stocking of fish in our lakes and streams continue? The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is seeking comments on the stocking program plan for the next 10 years.
Hatchery and stocking programs are critical to continued production of fish for anglers to enjoy catching every year. Sustaining this program is beyond the capability of AZGFD without substantial assistance from the federal government.
The Sport Fish Restoration Act (SFRA) was passed in 1950 to provide grants to states for activities like fish hatcheries and stocking programs. Funding is supported entirely through the taxes generated from sales of fishing related products. In Arizona, the grant for the SFRA funds will cover 65% of the cost of the hatchery and stocking program.
Without these federal funds, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to manage the state’s hatcheries and provide sport fish each year for anglers. To qualify for this assistance an Environmental Assessment about the potential impact of the stocking program, including public comment must be completed every 10 years. You have the opportunity to read the document at https://www.azgfd.com/Fishing/FisheriesManagement/ and make public comments by June 11, 2021. There will also be an opportunity to participate in two upcoming online presentations on this plan. An informational event on the Draft Environmental Assessment will be held via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. (Arizona time) on June 1 and 6 p.m. on June 2 at https://www.facebook.com/groups/fishaz/about.
As part of the hatchery and stocking program, AZGFD is also responsible for assuring that protected species that might be affected by the stocking program are not adversely impacted. This environmental assessment addresses those responsibilities and highlights actions that the AZGFD has taken in the past, and will plan to undertake during this next 10-year plan to assure compliance with federal and state regulations to protect these identified species.
The work of the AZGFD to provide recreational stocking of Gila and Apache trout into watersheds where they were historically found provides an outstanding fishing opportunity in the state and has generated interest from anglers across the country hoping to catch one of these two Arizona native trout. During this 10-year window, AZGFD hopes to expand the waters where these fish will be stocked.
I encourage you to provide comments to AZGFD on this plan to show your support for this 10-year proposed action. The way that the document is written, there is a no action proposal and a proposed action alternative to choose from. If you were to indicate that you prefer the no action proposal that would mean that you would like to curtail the hatchery and stocking actions in the state. If you want to support the current plan of hatchery production and regular stockings, then you would acknowledge support for the proposed action.
The hatcheries and stocking program provide outstanding recreational fishing opportunities in the 49 Community Fishing Program waters throughout the state including the Green Valley Lakes in Payson, as well as the 53 streams and lakes, many in Rim Country and the White Mountains, that are also regularly stocked with trout.
The most recent economic data (2013) included in the Environmental Assessment document reported that 400,000 anglers bought licenses and accounted for over six million days of fishing that year. Fishing in Arizona generated $1.47 billion to the state’s economy and also was responsible for close to 11,000 jobs directly related to fishing and fishing related purchases.
The most recent information from the AZGFD shows an overall increase this fiscal year (FY21) of fish license sales of over 20% compared to last year.
We need our hatcheries and stocking program to continue to provide the quality fishing experience that we all have come to appreciate in Arizona. Please let AZGFD know how you feel about the hatchery and stocking program by June 11, 2021.
Written comments can be submitted through 5 p.m. (Arizona time) June 11, 2021. Comments can be either:
• Emailed to fw2fa@fws.gov, or
• Sent by U.S. Mail to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attention: Dave Weedman,
5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086 (must be postmarked no later than June 11, 2021).
