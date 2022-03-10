A 28-year-old male hiker from Brooklyn, NY was rescued twice in two days on the San Francisco Peaks.
The stranded hiker called 911 on March 2 at approximately 6:50 p.m. and reported that he was lost while hiking on the Humphrey’s Trail. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit determined that the hiker was near the Humphrey’s Trail at approximately 10,600 feet in elevation.
While search and rescue was responding, the victim indicated he had found the trail and was continuing to hike downhill. Search and rescue coordinated with Arizona Snowbowl snowcats that were working on Hart Prairie to locate and pick up the victim and deliver him to the Agassiz Lodge parking lot where search and rescue personnel met him to ensure he did not need any medical attention. He stated he started his hike at approximately 2:30 p.m. and encountered conditions that were more difficult than he expected and became concerned about being able to return to the trailhead, so he called 911 when he could not easily find the trail. They provided him with a ride to a residence.
On March 3 at approximately 5 p.m., the same hiker called 911 again from the area of Humphrey’s Saddle saying that he was off trail and had sustained an injury, making it difficult for him to continue hiking.
Another hiker was passing by and provided some aid while search and rescue coordinated a response to assist him. Because of the location of the incident and the increasing winds forecast overnight, the decision was made to request help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Air Rescue Unit.
Department of Public Safety Air Rescue located the Injured hiker and the other hiker at the Humphrey’s Saddle and landed to pick them up and fly them to the parking lot near the Humphrey’s Trailhead. The subject refused additional medical care and stated that he had started his hike at approximately 9:30 a.m. and made it above the saddle on his way to the summit before turning around because of the high winds. On his descent he got off trail and fell. The subject was provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again.
Search and rescue would like to remind hikers to research their trip plans, including the weather forecast and trail conditions to determine if it is safe to proceed with the hike and to ensure you have the correct equipment to conduct the activity safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!