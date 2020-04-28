Two hikers were rescued from Salome Canyon north of Roosevelt Lake this weekend.
Tonto Rim Search and Rescue was called out to the remote location, a highly technical place to canyoneer, around 8 p.m. April 24.
A group of people had reportedly hiked in earlier in the day, heading south through the slot canyon toward an area known as the Jug.
At some point, the water was flowing so high a woman in the group was too scared to cross. Other people in the group reportedly hiked out, called for help and led rescuers in, according to Bill Pitterle, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue commander.
They arrived at the lip of the canyon and two TRSAR volunteers rappelled in some 100 feet down the cliff face.
They got the woman and another person safely across the water using ropes. Crews at the top then pulled them out of the canyon. They completed the mission around 5:45 a.m. April 26. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
It was the second mission for TRSAR and the GCSO.
Around 3:30 p.m. April 24, a woman hiking out on the Fossil Creek Trail needed to be rescued after she fell ill.
She was reportedly dehydrated and vomiting, Pitterle said.
Unable to hike out, TRSAR sent in a horse and the woman rode out to the trailhead. The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department also responded.
Last year, TRSAR completed 89 missions in Gila County.
Pitterle said he hopes this year isn’t as busy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!