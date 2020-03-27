A rockfall has closed State Route 88 just west of State Route 188, blocking access between Roosevelt Lake and Apache Lake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is at milepost 242, which is two miles west of Roosevelt.
There is no estimated reopening time; however, officials expect an extended closure while crews remove earth and rocks.
In addition, an unpaved section of SR 88 remains closed indefinitely between the Fish Hill Creek overlook at milepost 229 and the Apache Lake Marina turnoff near milepost 222 due to extensive damage that occurred last year from flooding out of the Woodbury Fire burn scar.
