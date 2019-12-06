At midnight on December 6, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 70 and Hunter Drive in Globe.
During the traffic stop, deputies were concerned of additional criminal activity and called the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force along with the Globe Police Department to assist.
The Task Force seized approximately 492 grams of methamphetamine, 19.8 grams of hydroponic marijuana, various items of drug paraphernalia, and $5,288 in cash. The meth had a street value of $49,200 and the marijuana had a street value of $1,980.
April Dawn Goseyun, 35, and Gabriel Allen Gilbert, 26, both of Bylas, Ariz., were arrested on charges of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Goseyun was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the Globe Police Department for their collaborated efforts. Sheriff Shepherd would also like to thank the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for their continued funding of the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force which makes operations such as this possible.
