State Route 88 reopened April 20 just west of State Route 188, once again allowing access between Roosevelt Lake and Apache Lake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Rockfall had closed the road at milepost 242, two miles west of Roosevelt Lake.
However, a section of SR 88 remains closed indefinitely between the Fish Creek Hill scenic overlook at milepost 222 and the Apache Lake Marina turnoff near milepost 229. This is because extensive damage occurred last year from flooding because of the Woodbury Fire burn scar.
Motorists can now access Apache Lake by taking SR 188 to SR 88 west. High clearance vehicles are recommended on this unpaved section. Motorists can access Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat using SR 88 from Apache Junction. This is a paved section of highway.
Real-time conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com.
