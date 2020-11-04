Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning Nov. 16, for the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts.
Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut will be posted on the Tonto National Forest website by November.
“Many families find a Christmas tree from their National Forest a unique treasure and have continued the tradition over the years,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Tom Torres. “For families creating new traditions or continuing this time-honored tradition, a trip to their local forest to cut their own Christmas tree is an exciting experience that can bring families closer together."
The Forest Service moved permit sales to Recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Tonto National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Christmas Trees permits are available for free with an Every Kid in the Park pass, but a transaction fee will be charged if purchased through Recreation.gov. These online permits are valid through Dec. 31, 2020.
Christmas Tree permits can also be purchased over the phone or by mail at the following district ranger stations:
Cave Creek Ranger District, tel.: (480) 595-3300, 40202 N. Cave Creek Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Mesa Ranger District, tel.: (480) 610-3300, 5140 E. Ingram Street, Mesa, Arizona 85205
Payson Ranger District, Tel.: (928) 474-7900, 1009 East Highway 260, Payson, Arizona 85541
Permits sold through the District Ranger Stations are valid through Dec. 24, 2020.
Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
