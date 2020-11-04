Arizonans should be able to smoke, eat or drink marijuana legally early this coming month when the election results are certified.
But it'll be another month before they actually can get it legally from a state-licensed outlet.
Proposition 207, when it formally becomes law the first week of December as the results are certified, allows adults to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. They also can have up to six plants — double that if there are multiple adults in the house.
Opponents of Proposition 207, which Wednesday was being supported by 60% of the votes counted, conceded defeat. But spokeswoman Lisa James claimed that the win was because of "deceit and self-interest'' by proponents, pointing out the measure was crafted and financed by the owners of marijuana companies who stand to benefit financially.
"This unelected group of wealthy marijuana insiders wrote the rules for their new industry and almost single-handedly financed the proposition with one goal in mind: they get rich while Arizonans pay the price,'' she said in a prepared statement.
Supporters don't dispute that.
That includes Steve White, CEO of Harvest Health and Recreation, a multi-state retailer of recreational and medical marijuana, which put in nearly $2 million of the nearly $5 million spent.
White acknowledged the measure is crafted in a way to all but guarantee that the firms that run existing medical marijuana dispensaries get one of the limited licenses to sell marijuana for recreational use. And anyone who wants to buy the drug will have to go to one of what would be between 130 and 160 sites in the state.
But White said if the state is to allow the sale of marijuana, it makes more sense to have that done by individuals and companies that already have been licensed to sell the drug for medical purposes.
As to the limits, White said these, too, are justified, arguing that Arizonans don't want the unlimited number of outlets that now exist in California and Colorado. And he said that there will be sufficient outlets in the state — though not always convenient to each other — to create competition to keep prices down.
That $5 million in spending overwhelmed foes who had spent just $531,000 two weeks before the election.
James said that also overwhelmed the message of foes about what she said were shortcomings of the measure, like reforming the criminal justice system by taking police away from enforcing laws against those who possess marijuana. The actual data, she said, is that just 0.3% of people locked up in Arizona are there for marijuana possession charges.
She also sniffed at the idea that a 16% tax on the drug, similar to what the state charges on alcohol, would result in more revenues for the state. James argued that the experience in Colorado shows there is far more being spent on marijuana-related expenses than what the tax there brings in.
Adoption of the initiative is in some ways just the next step to the 2010 voter-approved law allowing Arizonans with certain medical conditions to obtain up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana every two weeks from state-licensed dispensaries. The most recent report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows that nearly 280,000 people have such state-issued cards.
On one hand, getting a card may not be difficult, as the law allows doctors to recommend marijuana for conditions ranging from glaucoma and AIDS to severe and chronic pain. But it does require a trip to the doctor -- along with a fee -- as well as paying regular fees to the state.
Now, effective no later than Dec. 2 -- when the vote tally is formally announced -- all adults will be able to have up to an ounce of the drug without facing criminal charges.
But it won't be until at least January when the health department adopts the rules about who can sell marijuana for recreational use.
Arizona is joining 12 other states that permit adults to use the drug without a medical need, including California, Nevada and Colorado. Several other states have decriminalized possession of the drug but its use is not fully legal.
Aside from the rules for new retail outlets, the health department also has to adopt rules for testing marijuana for both quality as well as adulteration.
The approval is a setback for the Center for Arizona Policy, the socially conservative organization which provided the largest share of funds. It also is a defeat for Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk who has actively argued about the dangers to public safety of recreational use of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!