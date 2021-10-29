Oh my.
They’re all atremble.
And who can blame them?
I quake myself.
Oh, Lord, I love the aspen.
But it’s a tough time for the tremulous poplars — the all-stars of the fall color change in Arizona’s high country.
The fall color’s dashing along from the White Mountains to the Mogollon Rim, as the great, but dwindling stands of Aspen blaze yellow. They’ve pulled the precious, energy-generating chlorophyll from their leaves, letting the yellow carotenoid compounds shine through. The colors glow brightest in a fall marked by warm, bright days and cool — but not freezing — nights.
I yearn toward fall every year, astonished at how a simple shift of color transforms a hillside, a forest, the rush of my heart.
I seem to love the fall a little better with each turn of the seasons, as I dash through my 60s — sensing I have too few falls left.
Now I just hope I outlast my favorite aspen groves.
But nothing is promised.
Aspen face a host of threats — from our bungled management of wildfires to the inexorable warming of the planet.
Aspen groves have been dwindling all across Arizona and much of the West for the past 50 years — for reasons that remain hotly debated and fundamentally mysterious.
A 2001 U.S. Forest Service study documented a 96% decline in aspen acreage since 1900 — the most severe decline of any western state.
Many researchers initially blamed the impact of a century-long effort to stamp out wildfires. Aspen typically live among conifers like ponderosa — filling in the open spaces created by wildfires. Without periodic, low-intensity wildfires, the long-lived conifers close in on the headlong, short-lived aspen. The century of fire suppression that led to a 100-fold increase in tree densities has crowded out the aspen.
But that’s clearly not the full story.
Subsequent studies have found that the explosion in northern Arizona’s elk populations has also played a role. In many areas of Rim Country and the White Mountains — if you fence out the elk, the aspen make a comeback.
Now throw in the drought and higher average temperatures. Researchers have found that prolonged drought combined with heat stress can cause the system that pumps water from roots all the way up to the top branches can collapse — reducing its efficiency by 70%. Even when it then rains — the aspen can’t suck up the moisture.
I tremble at imagining a world bereft of aspen.
Aspen remain one of the most widespread trees in the world, growing from Alaska to Mexico and from Vancouver to Maine. They thrive in tough, high-elevation sites. Their ingeniously evolved leaves tremble — minimizing wind resistance while maximizing the capture of solar radiation. The constant movement of the leaves can also minimize insect damage. Aspen can also gather the sun’s energy through their bark — especially during the winter. Alas, people can also easily carve their initials into this living bark — making the tree vulnerable to infections.
Aspen create fluffy seeds that drift on the wind, like their cousins the cottonwoods. But they can sprout as genetically identical clones from the vast, expanding root system. One aspen grove on a hillside in Utah ranks as the world’s largest living organism — with a lifespan stretching back perhaps as much as 80,000 years. “Pando” covers 107 acres with 47,000 trees, weighing in at an estimated 13 million pounds.
Alas, 80% of the clones in Pando are now dying. One recent study suggested that cattle and mule deer are the biggest single threat — since they’re nibbling off all the new leaves as fast as they can grow. In turn, the abundance of mule deer and cattle reflects in large measure the lack of wolves and grizzly bears to thin deer populations.
Fortunately, I can still find my treasured groves of aspen — mostly in the White Mountains — but also in scattered clearings along Forest Road 300 on the edge of the Mogollon Rim.
Every fall, I seek those groves again — anxiously checking for signs of decline.
Odd thing is, no matter what worries plague me when I set out — the aspen soothe me with a sigh and a tremble and the long drift of a yellow leaf to the ground.
The older I get — the more they comfort me.
Perhaps this is because I have finally learned that happiness hides in such moments and the willingness to give yourself to them.
Then again, perhaps it’s the metaphor offered by the change of seasons. On the face of it, aspen seem doomed. They put on their gaudy show, but winter must have its way. But the truth lies deeper. For the aspen will rise again in the spring — clothed with glory.
And maybe I shall as well.
But for now, I am content to sit on this stump in a splash of sunlight, the world saturated in yellow and all atremble. It is enough to have found this white-barked temple, alive and glowing on the dark edge of the forest.
