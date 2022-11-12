Brnovich

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich urged the Arizona Supreme Court not to reconcile conflicting abortion laws - because prosecutors in each county can decide which law to enforce.  The pre-statehood law bars almost all abortions while a law passed last year would ban all abortions after 15 weeks.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich says there's nothing legally wrong with having two different statutes on the books outlawing abortion because prosecutors can choose which one to enforce.

Or whether to enforce neither.

