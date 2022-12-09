Her son planted the seed.
And now, years later, the fruit of Cecilia Mainord’s labor has bloomed.
“Our youngest son used to love for me to tell him stories at night about forest animals,” Mainord said. “About 15 years ago he said, ‘Mom, you need to write a story.’”
But it took a decade and a half for it all to come together.
“I wrote it a long time ago and made improvements (over the years),” Mainord said. “It’s been in my Word documents for long enough.”
Shine A Light Press released her debut book “Little Oakley” on Nov. 1.
It’s a children’s book about an acorn named Oakley who interacts with forest creatures as it grows to maturity. But it’s more than that.
Samantha Campbell provided the illustrations for the book.
“Samantha is a young mom with three children under 5 and she’s very gifted,” Mainord said. “She did a beautiful job.”
It’s an educational book geared for second-fifth graders that can even challenge younger children.
“It’s very good for the kids mentally in kindergarten and first grade to learn these new words,” she said.
“I made the decision to write an educational book about the life cycle of the oak tree and woven within that I put the messages of hope and love and you’re not alone and to never give up,” Mainord said. “There’s a treasure box full of teaching opportunities for students in a classroom. Teachers can use this book as a tool to teach children the literary elements of metaphors, alliteration, foreshadowing, etc.”
And that’s important to Mainord, who worked in the educational field in Visalia, Calif. before she moved with her husband, Steve, to Payson four years ago. Steve is a retired pastor and hospice chaplain.
“My desire is that every child knows when they’re done reading it that they’re loved and they’re not alone,” she said. “It’s not a fluffy nonsense book. It has a great message.
“When we went through COVID, these kids were doing school online and that’s really challenging and I wanted them to know they’re not alone and just keep trying and that’s what the story is about.”
She was recently invited to read her book to first graders.
“I really enjoyed reading the story to them and they seemed to really love it,” Mainord said. “They were attentive.
“It’s a lesson about working together and overcoming challenges and working together.”
She held a book signing at Payson Public Library on Nov. 5. The following week, she hosted a “Little Oakley” Celebration at Common Grounds Coffee House that featured face painting, a forest animal photo booth, a craft and acorn shaped cookies.
Then she had a booth at the Swiss Village Christmas Lighting on Nov. 29.
“Kids could take pictures with Benny Bear,” she said of one of the characters in the book. “I got to meet a lot of nice people.”
And that’s one of the reasons she and her husband decided to move to Payson.
“We love the sense of community in Payson,” she said.
You can see a preview and buy a hard copy or e-book at ShineALightPress.com, Amazon.com and other online retailers.
It’s also available at Common Grounds.
“Common Grounds offered to sell my book for me so people can come and get their hands on it,” she said. “It’s $14.99 online. It’s a great Christmas gift. And it’s a great read-aloud book.”
Authors have a lot of options and Mainord appreciated working with Shine A Light Press. “The publishing company was wonderful and I learned a great deal in the process,” she said.
She may write more books, depending on how this one does.
“I have a very vivid imagination,” she said. “I have five books in my head right now, but I’m going to focus on marketing “Little Oakley.”
Peaceful Pantry
Mainord also runs her own business called Peaceful Pantry, specializing in home organization.
“Life can be stressful,” she said. “When we are home, we should be able to relax and spend precious time with our families without chaotic cabinets weighing us down.
“Cluttered pantries seem to be a nemesis for a lot of women. So when mealtime comes, instead of feeling inspiration they open the pantry and feel defeated.
“I believe a peaceful home contributes to a peaceful mind, hence the name Peaceful Pantry.”
She said there’s a connection between her work as an author and business owner.
“I really love helping and encouraging people,” Mainord said. “Adults might be tired, under lot of stress, and my goal is to help them, too.
“I would love the opportunity to introduce my business to the majestic Rim Country. It’s time to walk some of that beauty and serenity right into our homes.”
To learn more about her business see her Instagram @KickInThePantry or visit her website at PeacefulPantry.weebly.com. If you’d like to reach out to her email her at PeacefulPantryMe@gmail.com or call her at 559-901-2006.
