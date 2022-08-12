Payson High football coach Bryan Burke might have enjoyed his first plunge.
Who doesn’t want to cool off on a day with temperatures approaching the low 90s?
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 8:34 am
But by the 10th drop into the water, Burke got back up on the seat a little slower during the Back to School Bash on Saturday morning in the Sawmill Crossing Plaza.
The free community event put on by State Farm Insurance/Eric Santana, Center Point Dental and Payson Orthodontics featured the dunk tank, a foam slide, bounce house, inflatable slide, games, prizes, DJ Craig playing the music, free T-shirts and free burgers and hot dogs in the Sawmill Crossing Plaza parking lot.
“We’re doing it just to have fun, just for the community,” Eric Santana said. “Today’s packed. It’s good.”
Burke hardly had time to return to the seat above the water before someone hit the target again and down he went in the dunk tank.
“He’s pretty tired, but he’s a trooper for sure,” said Christina Burke as she watched her husband climb back up the ladder over and over.
“The cool thing about Bryan is all they have to do is ask him to do these types of things and he’s always game to come out here and do anything. He loves the kids in this community and he’s a blessing to us for sure.”
Burke was one of several area celebrities who spent some time in the dunk tank. And he had plenty of people who wanted nothing more than to put him in the water.
Shane Keith couldn’t stop smiling after dunking Burke on his only throw.
“One and done,” Keith said. “It felt like we were back in high school again with me picking on him. That was a ton of fun.”
Keith played with Burke on the 2008 Longhorns state championship football team. The two were best man at each other’s wedding.
The dunk tank was one of the more popular activities.
Many of those dunking Burke were his football players.
“I think they’re getting back at him for sure,” Christina Burke said. “A lot of these kids out here are his players and I know that this is their way to get a little bit of revenge. His best friend had to find a way to get at him, too.”
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
