Weather will make the difference
The Backbone Fire in Fossil Creek Canyon grew to 17,126 acres by the morning of June 19, forcing the evacuation of both Pine and Strawberry.
Extreme fire conditions and unpredictable winds mean the fire still poses a threat to both communities, whose residents are following the progress of the fire from the homes of family and friends and evacuation shelters in Payson.
Firefighters had zero containment on Saturday morning and are working on a bulldozed firebreak to protect Strawberry and plan to use burnout operations south of Highway 260 from Forest Service Road 500 atop the Rim to stop the northward spread of the fire. Others seek places east near Hwy. 87.
The new Type I Incident team plans a virtual community meeting tonight at 7:30 to update residents on the high-stakes battle with the fire.
You can join the meeting at Incident Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BackboneFireInfo/.
A dry lightning strike sparked the fire on June 16, 12 miles west of Strawberry, near the point where Fossil Creek flows into the Verde River. The fire then ran up the brush-covered flanks of a ridge named Ike’s Backbone.
Weather and winds will determine the direction and severity of the fire. Fire commanders reported the weather and fuel conditions are worse than those for the Rodeo-Chedeski, Dude and Highline Fires.
So great is the danger, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the communities of Pine and Strawberry on Friday in preparation for the worst. The evacuation order remains in effect on Saturday.
Today, weather will determine how far, fast and wide ranging the Backbone Fire spreads.
“Thunderstorms create gusts of wind,” said Mike Reichling, an information officer on the Backbone.
Those erratic winds can pick up an ember and toss it for miles and change direction unpredictably. Worse yet, the intense heat can create a superheated, debris laden plume that cools as it rises – and sometimes collapses, blasting fire in all directions. The collapse of such a plume trapped and killed six firefighters in a canyon on the face of the Rim during the Dude Fire.
Currently, fuel moisture levels are in the single digits – which means embers can readily start spot fires.
Reichling has a favorite example he uses to help illustrate fuel moisture.
“The wood purchased at Home Depot or Lowes has kiln dried moisture levels of 12%,” said. “Fuel moisture levels today are at 3%.”
With fuel moisture so low, Ponderosas, pinyons, junipers and chaparral burst into flames easily. Add winds and the fire can quickly climb into the tall trees.
So far, winds have not spread embers into new starts. The fire has continued to gallop up the Fossil Creek Canyon. Winds can now carry it further north toward Hwy. 260 between Hwy. 87 and Camp Verde.
“Firefighters have started to scout for containment locations south along State Route 260 from FS Road 500 toward State Route 87 near the communities of Pine and Strawberry,” wrote Type 1 Incident Commander Alan Sinclair in a press release.
The fire could still jump into adjacent drainages, some of which lead into Strawberry along Fossil Creek Road that turns into Forest Road 708.
A map issued by public information officers indicates the fire perimeter as determined by infrared scanning last night. The map shows the fire burned to within 1.5 miles of Strawberry.
The map shows numerous nearby canyons, including Hardscrabble, Calf Pen and Sandrock Canyons. Each of these larger canyons have numerous finger canyons that lead in many directions toward Strawberry and Pine – even Payson if the winds shift.
The topography does not help firefighters, but does create perfect conditions to move fire quickly with steep walls and narrow drainages. Firefighters cannot really engage the fire until it reaches flatter ground at the head of the network of canyons. They hope that backfires between Highway 260 and the leading edge of the fire coming out of the canyons will deny it fuel to spread into the thick forests atop the Rim.
The canyon into Fossil Creek has an elevation change of 1,500 feet. The walls and brush make fighting the fire in the canyon virtually impossible from the ground.
“Rough terrain and limited road access are creating challenges for firefighters,” wrote Sinclair.
He and his crew took over operations of the Backbone Fire this morning at 6 a.m.
The concern for the communities comes from the potential for the fire to continue moving up Fossil Creek Canyon and east toward Strawberry.
In preparation for that type of fire behavior, the map shows a dozer line planned near Nash Pasture Tank.
But the fire remains active near the fire’s start by the confluence of the Verde River and Fossil Creek. If winds shift and tosses embers, the fire could jump to another canyon – and perhaps even make a run on Payson.
Air attack has been used during the day to lay retardant. Crews have laid out where to put dozer lines to stop the fire before it reaches Strawberry.
APS has numerous power lines throughout the area, but does not believe them threatened at this time. They might turn off power to protect fire fighting personnel, which could result in outages as the battle against the fire continues. Thick smoke from a wildfire can also sometimes create an electrical connection between isolated outages, causing both sparking and outages.
The fire is NOT currently a threat to the Town of Payson.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Rim Country Middle School. The Payson Event Center is open for evacuation of large animals, RVs and campers. More fire information can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7545/
