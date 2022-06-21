So much more than the name changed after brothers Bob and Gary Jackson took over as owners of Payson Golf Club in December 2019.
There’s much more to it than changing the name from course to club.
A transformation is underway at PGC at 1504 W. Country Club Drive that includes paving the parking lot last year, future townhouses along Country Club Drive, the transformation of the bar into Fairways Restaurant and the addition of a new patio.
PGC held a grand opening celebration for the new Backyard at the Fairways patio on June 3.
The new Backyard at the Fairways is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as the regular hours for the Fairways Restaurant.
“We truly believe there is no better atmosphere to bring your family and friends to relax, and/or let the kiddos run around in the yard,” PGC posted on Facebook.
Bradley Crabdree is the new food and beverage manager and chef for Fairways.
The 1984 Payson High School graduate who played on the 1981 football state championship team with his brother, Jeff, and also starred in basketball and track for the Longhorns.
He went to Mesa Community College and then Yavapai College and earned an associate degree. He then spent 17 years working and training with the Club Managers Association of America to become a certified food and beverage manager, spending some of that time training in Napa, Calif.
He was the food and beverage director at Chaparral Pines Club House when it opened in 1999 and spent five years in that role.
He owned his own restaurant called Jalepeno’s Café in Pinetop-Lakeside for eight years with his wife, Deanna. They were Rim Country Middle School sweethearts and have been married for 30 years.
Crabdree, the son of former Crabdree Insurance owner and brother of Scott, who later took over after their father retired, spent the past two years as a chef and food and beverage manager for the Moxy Hotel in Tempe, a Marriott property before returning to Payson to take on his new position at PGC.
“We are extremely happy to have Bradley as our general manager of the Fairways Restaurant,” said PGC Sales and Marketing Director Bobby Davis. “Bradley has years and years of experience and knowledge that will help us grow the Fairways. We want to invite everyone out to the Fairways Restaurant at PGC and to visit our new Backyard to try out our pizzas, burgers and brats on the grill outside and just have a good time. This is a family gathering place.”
The new Backyard patio area features a half-acre fenced in with corn hole boards and an outside kitchen.
“We’re trying to make it a place where families can come and let the kids run wild while they enjoy themselves,” Crabdree said.
He’s happy to be back in Payson.
“Moving back to Payson is something I’ve been thinking about doing for the last few years,” Crabdree said. “I played golf here two years ago when they still had the dirt parking lot, then I came back and played golf in October and I was impressed with the improvements that have been going on here.
“I noticed they had opened the restaurant for the first time in about 30 years. I got to talking to Bobby, then sat down with him and Bob and talked about coming home to Payson.”
He’s brought a new dinner menu with him.
Along with classic margherita ($15), meaty ($17), pineapple goat cheese and fig ($15) and triple cheese ($14) outdoor pizzas, a western burger ($12) and Philly cheesesteak sandwich ($12), the Fairways menu also includes broiled herb and apple brined chicken ($12), pot roast ($16), 12 ounce ribeye steak ($28), 8 ounce prime filet of beef ($32), tortellini ($15), seared diver scallops ($16), herb tempura battered cod and chips ($16), pan seared salmon ($18).
Salads include house ($5), Caesar ($8), iceberg wedge ($9) and Jackson steak ($16), with the option to add chicken, steak or shrimp to any greens for $5.
Appetizers listed under the Beginnings portion of the menu include a chef’s choice soup of the evening ($5), steamed black mussels ($12) and smoked crispy pork belly ($12).
Side items for $4.50 include: garlic mashed potatoes, wild mushroom risotto, cheddar cheese dusted fries, baked potato with classic toppings and curry rice.
Sweets include: gelato of the week, berry clafoutis with fresh cream and crème brûlée for $6 each, and individual cheesecake for $8.
For more information, like the Payson Golf Club’s Facebook, visit their website at PaysonGolfClub.com or call 928-474-2273.
