Banner Health officials say they have test kits and ready to help residents when COVID-19 reaches the community.
Banner Health’s chief clinical officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel in a statement said, “Please know that every one of us at Banner Health is committed to helping you, your family and our community stay healthy and safe.”
She suggested residents visit BannerHealth.com for the latest news on the outbreak. There is also an online symptom checker if you think you are falling ill.
“This is not the first infectious outbreak we have responded to. We’re implementing a variety of measures here at Banner to ensure we create as much capacity to serve (as many) patients as possible, continue sound clinical practices and provide a safe environment for our patients and team members,” she said.
Lance Porter, chief executive office of Banner Payson Medical Center, said, “We have test kits at the hospital and are following the CDC guidelines to determine which patients need testing. We are also adhering to CDC guidelines for caring for patients and use strict contact precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Bessel said to be screened patients need to meet CDC criteria for testing. This can be determined through a phone conversation with one of Banner’s team members.
Bessel continued, “If you or a loved one has concerning symptoms, please call your primary care doctor’s office to discuss your symptoms and determine if in-person evaluation or testing is necessary. If you do not have a primary care doctor and would like to establish care with Banner, visit our Find a Doctor tool.”
Patients that meet criteria for further in-person evaluation or testing will be scheduled for an appointment at one of Banner’s clinics and provided with instructions for how to enter the building in cooperation with the onsite medical team.
“If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and believe you are experiencing a medical event that requires immediate attention, please visit a Banner emergency room for evaluation, treatment and testing, if needed. Please put on a mask immediately upon arriving to protect other patients, visitors and health care workers,” Bessel said.
Visitor restrictions
Visitors are no longer allowed in Banner hospitals starting as of 7 a.m., Thursday, March 19.
There are two exceptions:
• Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult with them.
• Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.
“We are seeing record-levels of patient interaction right now. We recognize that means at times we may not be able to pick up your phone call as quickly as usual. Please know that our dedicated patient teams are working incredibly hard to be available to you, as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience if you do experience longer-than-usual wait times. The website is always available as a service option as well,” Bessel said.
