The Beeline Bus program is expanding routes and service. It will start operating for a few hours on Saturday and offer a connector service to help riders get to a bus stop.
Saturday runs begin Saturday, Feb. 8 with both the red and blue buses operating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday stops are posted at beelinebus.info. Monday through Friday routes remain the same.
The Beeline Connector service begins Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The service is designed to help individuals who need help to get to a bus stop. Drivers will pick up riders at their homes and take them to the closest bus stop. It will pick up the rider at the same bus stop when they are done with their errands and take them home.
The Connector Service is only available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The cost is $2 for a one-way trip or $3 for a round trip. Reservations for the service must be made at least 24 hours before pickup.
They need volunteers to help run this program, according to organizers.
Anyone interested in becoming a Beeline Bus volunteer can contact Joanne Conlin at the Payson Senior Center, 928-474-4876.
About Beeline Bus service
Collaboration between the Payson Senior Center, the Town of Payson, the Town of Star Valley, Gila County, the Central Arizona Association of Governments, the Arizona Department of Transportation and federal grant funds made the Beeline Bus service possible. It formally launched in December 2018 after planning frantically started in January 2018.
Following a series of public meetings and presentations to town councilors and the board of supervisors, organizers with the Payson Senior Center and CAAG and ADOT facilitators established routes serving Payson, Star Valley and Mesa del Caballo. The Senior Center was the lead organization. It started work planning the service after hearing the CAAG Transit Feasibility Study determined the Payson and Star Valley area was ready for public transit.
A lot of groundwork had been done on a transit service for the area. Since 2004, various agencies have spent $245,000 on getting a service started — the Payson Town Council authorized a $70,000 study in 2004 and ADOT spent $175,000 on another study in 2009.
Funds to get the Beeline Bus service up and running came from Payson, Star Valley and Gila County, with each contributing $25,000. It started with two routes with service from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A work in progress, the Beeline Bus routes were refined six months after it started operation.
Organizers report an average of 292 riders per month over the first seven months of operation, December 2018 through June 2019.
After it “re-launched” in July 2019 ridership picked up — July, 372; August, 528; September, 501; October, 553; November, 408; December, 456.
The Beeline Bus had 2,818 passengers the last six months of 2019 or an average of 469 over the initial run’s 292.
Now the system is expanding again by adding Saturday runs and rides to get passengers to designated bus stops.
To learn more go to beelinebus.info. The site has routes, times and cost details.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!