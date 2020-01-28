Tokens and passes

Tokens:

Adult: $1

Youth: 50 cents

Senior: 50 cents

Each token is good for one trip, and to be put into the fare box in the bus as if using cash or coin.

Monthly passes:

Adult: $40/month

Youth: $20/month

Senior: $20/month

Pass is not replaceable and not transferable.

Tokens and passes are sold at the following locations:

Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main - 928-474-4876

Town of Payson, 303 N. Beeline Highway - 928-474-5242

Town of Star Valley, 3675 E. Highway 260 - 928-472-7752