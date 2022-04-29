Big fish and big smiles highlighted the 16th Annual Kids Fishing Festival at Green Valley Park on Saturday, April 23.
Several of the 156 registered kids made their way to the Let’s Talk Fishin’ stage to have Tracy Purtee place their fish on the scale.
Teresa Purtee, Let’s Talk Fishin’ office manager, handled the public address duties and also snapped photos of kids with their first fish. They weighed 82 fish ranging in weight from an .11-pound bluegill to a 1.4-pound trout.
Officials say, counting parents and other family members, more than 300 people took part in the event in nearly ideal weather at GVP’s three lakes.
“Not only was it a great day weather wise, but it was also a better day for fishing,” Teresa Purtee said.
“For many of the young anglers, this was their first time to fish and their first fish to catch.
“The Kids Fishing Festival Let’s Talk Fishin’ is dedicated to hosting youth activities and educational events while exposing people to God’s Great Creation. The Kids Fishing Festival is an annual event that allows future generations the opportunity to enjoy the sport of fishing and for the individual to expand their fishing experience. We purchase annual licenses, provide bait and poles, and a kids raffle. Our desire is for all to have fun and have an experience of a lifetime.”
Each child who registered for the free event, received a full-year Arizona fishing license, loaner poles, all the free bait — worms and PowerBait — they could use, a free lunch and a free raffle that featured poles and toys.”
“Let’s Talk Fishin thanks their team of Kurt Russell, Gary Volpe, Samantha Sokol, Art Chamberlin, Jim Goughnour (Rim Country Custom Rods) and Tom Karavites (AmptUpTackle) for all their hard work,” Teresa Purtee said. “Tom also brought his Bass Cat boat to show the kids what a pro fisherman’s boat looks like up close.”
Plenty of businesses and people teamed up to make the event a success and Tracy Purtee, the host of Let’s Talk Fishin’s KRIM-96.3 radio program, thanked Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) led by Mac and his crew for donating the free food for all the kids, KRIM radio with DJ Pam for providing the music and State Farm’s Matt Crespin for providing games for the kids.
He also said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the sponsors: Roadrunner Rubbish, Slate Creek Concrete, White Mountain Bait, Mountain Home Interiors, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, State Farm and two individuals who helped make sure they were able to cover the fees required to hold the event, which was canceled last year because they couldn’t cover those town fees.
"Teach your children well." Teach them to be kind not cruel.
Fishing isn't sport, the fish are victims not willing participants. Science has shown that fish can suffer fear and pain. They are sentient beings who deserve respect and compassion not gratuitous cruelty. All of the nutrients derived from fish, and from other animals, can be obtained more healthfully, humanely, and environmentally responsibly from plant sources. Needlessly harming animals for food or 'fun' or anything else is animal abuse. Teach children to respect animals, not to abuse them.
