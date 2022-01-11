Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) has vowed to push for reforms to chip away at fees that trap many young people who end up in court in a cycle of debt and poverty.
HB 2033 would bar juvenile courts from charging families an array of fees for things like a lawyer, time spent in detention and court-ordered treatment. If the bill passes, the state would provide $2.5 million to help the courts recover some of those costs without charging fees.
National studies show that court fees trap both juveniles and adults in a cycle of poverty and incarceration, while yielding relatively little actual income for the government. One study showed that on average it costs the legal system 41 cents for each $1 it recovers in fees. In many states, the courts actually spend more money on collections than the fees produce.
Poor people are far more likely to find themselves in debt to cover court costs and fees — which in many states can lead to additional arrests, jail time and fees for failure to pay those fees.
Blackman, who represents the district that includes Rim Country and the White Mountains, said, “Thousands of children in Arizona interact with the juvenile system each year, and these onerous fees only serve to set them up for failure later in life. HB 2033 eliminates nonpunitive fees and costs for children in the juvenile justice system, while protecting punitive tools like fines and victim restitution. Additionally, it establishes a process whereby individuals who are currently in debt for these fees can petition the courts to vacate the debts and civil judgments. Doing this would go a long way to help young people succeed in turning their life around for the better.”
One study by researchers from Cornell University found that the poor are far more likely to face arrest and incarceration. Often, they’re fined by the courts. But in addition, they also face steep fees intended to recover the state’s cost of prosecuting them and then imprisoning them.
People earning less than $25,000 per year are 61% more likely to have a family member incarcerated than people making more than $100,000 per year. Currently, there are more than 1.5 million people imprisoned in the U.S. and 6.5 million people with an immediate family member in jail or prison.
The U.S. has 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world’s prisoners, according to the study. Some 65% of those incarcerated do not have a high school diploma — and 15% to 27% of those released from prison or jail expect to go to homeless shelters upon release. Some 60% still don’t have a job a year after their release.
As a result, most cannot pay the hefty court fees imposed. As a result, they’re often subject to another arrest and additional fees for failure to pay.
The study found that Arizona was among the 15 states with the steepest fines, the most severe penalties and the largest incarcerated population.
The Brennan Center for Justice as well as the American Bar Association has recommended that states eliminate court fees, develop sliding scales based on income to pay penalties and fees, stop imprisoning people for not paying fines and fees and purge fines and fees people have no hope of paying.
Blackman’s bill would implement some of those recommendations in Arizona — at least for juveniles.
National studies have found that half of the families of defendants cannot pay the court-imposed fees and two-thirds have trouble meeting basic family needs, including food and housing.
“This legislation is the culmination of more than a year of meaningful work, research, and stakeholder meetings involving many in the criminal justice reform community and advocacy organizations that work directly with low-income youth,” said Blackman. “I am immensely proud and grateful of their efforts, and I will do everything I can to see that it is passed into law.”
