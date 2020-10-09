October is the last month of operation at the Blattner Brush Pit until next season.
Volunteers are needed to fill the remaining days; those interested can call Frank Aspeslagh at 928-978-8765.
The “BEAST” — a 1,000-plus horsepower wood chipper brought in to remove all the brush gathered at the pit — has left the area for another chip job. Before it left Rim Country it accomplished the following, turning it into biofuel:
• Blattner Brush Pit — 865,000 pounds
• Pine Pit — 855,000 pounds
• Buckhead Mesa Landfill — 2,419,680 pounds
All this chipped brush is going to the power plant in Snowflake. Aspeslagh said there was enough chipped fuel from the Rim Country sites to furnish 2,000 homes for one month with electricity. For years the Forest Service has burned the brush pile and then operators and the public have had to contend with the smoke and then the ash.
Kevin McCully with the Payson Fire Department organized getting the Beast out to the brush pit.
