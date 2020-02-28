The body of Shiloh Dorsett, age 44, of Mesa, who drowned in a flash flood in the Sierra Ancha Wilderness was recovered Monday, Feb. 24.
Dorsett and a friend were canyoneering in the Cherry Creek area of Bull Canyon, also known as Water Slide Canyon, located northeast of Roosevelt Lake.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning in Cherry Creek area at approximately 11:19 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22.
Dorsett’s companion was able to hike out and get help. Deputies attempted to conduct a search and rescue operation, but were unable to do so because of the flooding.
Search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, Feb. 23 with GCSO deputies, the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Swift Water Team and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter.
Those efforts were unsuccessful, so the search operations resumed at 6 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24 and at 11:30 a.m. the body was located. Dorsett was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd thanks Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and the Arizona Department of Public Safety for their coordinated response. His office also thanks the individuals who responded to help.
