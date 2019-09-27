It was no contest.
Clifford the Big Red Dog was the most popular character on campus at Payson Elementary on Tuesday.
“I love you, Clifford,” said a student as she rushed up to hug the lovable literary character.
Clifford, along with The Cat in the Hat, stopped by PES this week to help promote the school’s book fair.
“You’re the best,” a boy told the large dog. “Can I get a hug?”
Yes, he could. That’s what Clifford was there for.
PES holds two book fairs each school year. There’s another one in March.
The theme of this one was “Arctic.”
Signs read: “Snow much to read” and “Reading is snow cool.”
For two weeks a year, it transforms the PES library.
PES librarian Carla Abraham is taking part in her 15th PES book fair.
“For one week we turn our library into a Scholastic Book Show,” Abraham said.
The book fairs are fundraisers that help raise funds to purchase new books.
The goal for the week was to raise $9,000.
First-grader Kai Gonzales took home a bag full of books with subjects ranging from trucks to dogs to space. Dogs were in several of them. But the one he was looking forward to reading most was a book about sharks. It came with a toy shark which was a cool bonus.
Abraham’s husband, Mike, of Mike’s Custom Auto Body, constructs structures the students can get in for the different book fairs. He made a dinosaur for the previous event and brought in an igloo for this one.
“He donates those,” Carla said. “He’s always coming up with different things for them to play in.”
The students purchase books during the book fair. Promotions offering treats enticed parents and grandparents to join in the shopping fun from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. three times during the week.
“We have ‘Muffins for Mom,’ ‘Donuts for Dad’ and ‘Goodies for Grandparents,’” Abraham said.
Abraham talks to the students to figure out what they’re interested in before heading to the cash register.
“I ask them what they like,” she said. “That’s important, finding them something they like. If they don’t like the subject, they’re not going to read the book.”
And the goal is to get them to read more books.
“The more you read, the more you know,” she said.
She said “Pete the Cat,” “Pig the Pug,” and the “Dog Man” series are among the most popular books and series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!