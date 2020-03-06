Great timing led Sarah English to take a leap of faith.
The Payson Public Library children’s librarian wanted to do something different for leap year. She tries to come up with activities for kids most Saturdays throughout the year.
And she decided that a leap year time capsule activity was perfect after discovering the idea on Pinterest.
“I was looking for different ideas for things to do and I really wanted to do something for leap year,” she said.
“The timing was perfect. It’s just a great opportunity to do something fun and a little different.”
Six children ranging in age from 4 to 12 took part in the activity, in which they had the choice of filling out one or more sheets of papers. One allowed them to list four things they want to do before the next leap year. Another listed some of their favorite things. A third sheet was more detailed for the older children.
They put those sheets of paper in glass jars. They could decorate them with colored paper. They’ll open them on the next leap day, Feb. 29, 2024.
“I’ll be 16 next leap day,” exclaimed Elizabeth English, a sixth grader at Rim Country Middle School.
“You’ll be driving,” English said.
English took photos of each participant and printed them out on photo paper to include in the time capsules.
She’s excited to think about how different each child will be when they open the jars again.
“Kids change so much in four years,” she said.
