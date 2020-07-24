SimonMed is offering breast cancer screenings from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30, in the parking lot west of the Payson High School football field.
Mobile On-site Mammography by SimonMed is providing mammography screenings to women throughout Arizona. M.O.M. offers the newest 3D mammography technology — accompanied by a professional staff that focuses on the patient’s comfort, care and privacy.
Each exam only takes 15 minutes. Reports are sent to the patient’s health care provider and patients receive notification of the results to their home.
Call 480-967-3767 or 800-285-0272 to make an appointment. Most insurances are accepted, including Medicare and AHCCCS. A low self-pay fee is offered for patients who do not have health insurance. You do not need a physician referral.
COVID-19 Precautions
All patients and staff must be continuously masked and the number of patients is limited. Patient temperatures will be taken.
