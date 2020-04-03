The Blattner Brush Pit opens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 4.
It is located east of Star Valley, call 928-978-8765 for details.
The Pine Brush Pit is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays. It is located on the Control Road south of Pine. For details, call 928-951-2578.
The pits accept brush, leaves, pine needles, wood and branches. They cannot accept household garbage or construction materials or loads from commercial haulers.
The pits are for residential use to help citizens Firewise their property.
