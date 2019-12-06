Payson Public Library celebrated bugs on Nov. 16.
Payson High School students in Kathy Siler’s Theatre One class formed a costume unit and made bug-inspired costumes. Master costume artist Parry Morton mentored them in drama class.
Next year these groups hope to invite local bug aficionados like the local Forest Service, gardening club and visual artists like painters and photographers to take part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!