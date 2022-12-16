Payson Barber Shop Dennis Satterfield Cuts Hair

Payson Barber Shop co-owner Dennis Satterfield cuts Greg Ricci’s hair. “They do a good job,” Ricci said. “I have no complaints.” Satterfield owns the business with his wife, Barbara.

Payson Barber Shop opened in the mid-1970s.

“I think it was 1974,” said Dennis Satterfield. “I think it’s been open longer than any other barbershop in town. Different (older) people have told me they were in high school and came here to get haircuts. I think this plaza was built in 1973 or ’74.”

