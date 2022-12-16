“I think it was 1974,” said Dennis Satterfield. “I think it’s been open longer than any other barbershop in town. Different (older) people have told me they were in high school and came here to get haircuts. I think this plaza was built in 1973 or ’74.”
The shop at 307 S. Beeline (Suite K) in the Payson Plaza behind The Buffalo Bar & Grill and BoSa Donuts is approaching its 50-year anniversary. And one thing remains the same as owners Dennis and Barbara Satterfield continue to offer quality haircuts at affordable prices. They charge $12 a cut.
The Satterfields bought the business 17 years ago.
Dennis Satterfield loved his job as an X-ray technician.
Well, everything but being on call 24/7.
“I’d be on call every other day and I’d get called in three or four times a night and I didn’t sleep at all,” he said. “And the phone was on Barbara’s side of the bed, so she didn’t sleep. Sleep deprivation isn’t good, so I decided to change careers.”
He was getting his hair cut and talking to Bill Harvey, who owned Payson Barber Shop at the time. Harvey told him he was going to sell the business and that Satterfield should consider becoming a barber and taking over the shop.
And that’s what he did. For 10 months, he drove to the Valley on Sunday nights and returned on Fridays as he attended Phoenix Barber Styling College. A couple of years after he earned his barber’s license, he applied to have the shop licensed as an instruction school and he and an instructor working at the shop taught Barbara to cut and style hair.
One day stands out in the time the Satterfields have owned the business. In 2014, a 98-year-old man inadvertently pressed the wrong pedal when he pulled up to the shop off East Bonita Street for a haircut. He drove straight into the glass and brick façade. Dennis and another barber were cutting hair.
“All of a sudden they heard ‘boom!’” Barbara Satterfield said.
No one was injured, but the front door dangled from the crumpled doorframe and piles of bricks and debris littered the small shop that was closed for “three or four weeks” because of the incident.
Payson Barber Shop features four barbers, with two working each day. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday. Haircuts are done on a walk-in basis. For more information, call 928-474-4449.
