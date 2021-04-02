When making a local call, gone are the days when you can simply enter the number.
Starting in October, you will need to add the 928 area code when dialing.
The Federal Communications Commission adopted 988 as a new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. The new system goes into effect on July 16, 2022. Until then, customers must continue to dial 800-273-TALK.
In order for the 988 to work in our area, 10-digit local dialing must first be implemented.
When placing calls in the 480, 520 and 928 area codes you will need to dial area code and number in combination.
Suddenlink, which issued the notice on the new system, explained:
Beginning April 24, 2021, begin dialing 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. If you forget and dial just 7 digits, your call will still be completed.
Beginning Oct. 24, 2021, you must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven-digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. You must hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.
Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
What remains the same
• Your telephone number, including current area code.
• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change.
• What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.
• You will continue to dial 1+ area code + telephone number for long-distance calls.
